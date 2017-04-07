FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 7, 2017 / 12:31 PM / 4 months ago

New UK trade agreement will happen after UK and EU reach deal - Canadian finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - A Canadian trade deal with post-Brexit Britain will be made once the UK has put together a new deal with the European Union, Canada's finance minister said on Friday.

"We hope that we can have an agreement with the UK rapidly afterwards (after Britain leaves the EU) and would be making sure that we have the ongoing dialogue that will allow that to occur," Bill Morneau said at an event in London.

Morneau said the CETA agreement between Canada and the European Union would be used as a starting framework for such a deal.

"So...(we are) supportive, anxious to have a long-term agreement with the UK that will make sense for businesses and that will be a continuing focus particularly for our trade minister as we watch what's going on here (in the UK)."

Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho, editing by Nigel Stephenson

