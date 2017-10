VICTORIA, British Columbia, Feb 19 (Reuters) - British Columbia’s annual budget released on Tuesday projected a surplus of C$197 million ($194.69 million) in the coming fiscal year after a revised deficit of C$1.2 billion in 2012-13.

It is the last budget before a provincial election scheduled for May 14. In the fall, the Liberal government had projected the 2012-13 deficit at C$1.47 billion.