British Columbia to start tracking foreign real estate buyers

VANCOUVER, May 10 (Reuters) - The western Canadian province of British Columbia said on Tuesday new rules requiring that real estate buyers who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents identify their country of citizenship will take effect on June 10.

The measures are part of an effort to collect more data on the role foreign buyers are playing in the province’s real estate markets, particularly in red-hot Metro Vancouver, where residential prices jumped 25.3 percent in the last year.

Many Vancouverites blame foreign buyers, mostly from mainland China, for pushing housing prices out of reach of local residents, though there is little official data available to back up the anecdotal claims.

The province also said new rules cracking down on real estate contract assignments - dubbed “shadow flipping” by local media - would come into effect on May 16. The crackdown was originally announced in March.

Shadow flipping is where a party agrees to buy a property for a set price, but before the sale closes, they resell the contract to a third party for a higher price, taking the difference between the original and new selling price as profit.

“Government will not tolerate unethical or predatory conduct in the real estate market,” Premier Christy Clark said in a statement.

The new rules require that all licensed agents include two terms in sales contracts, one requiring the seller’s consent before assigning a contract and a second requiring that any profit from contract assignment be turned over to the original seller. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by James Dalgleish)