Canada's broadcast regulator relaxes quotas for Canadian content

OTTAWA, March 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s broadcast regulator said on Thursday it was relaxing long-standing requirements for television broadcasters to carry a certain amount of Canadian-produced content.

“Certain protections are no longer needed in a world of abundance and choice, and where many Canadians no longer watch shows according to a broadcaster’s schedules,” the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said in a statement. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by David Gregorio)