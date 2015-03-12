FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's broadcast regulator relaxes quotas for Canadian content
March 12, 2015

Canada's broadcast regulator relaxes quotas for Canadian content

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, March 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s broadcast regulator said on Thursday it was relaxing long-standing requirements for television broadcasters to carry a certain amount of Canadian-produced content.

“Certain protections are no longer needed in a world of abundance and choice, and where many Canadians no longer watch shows according to a broadcaster’s schedules,” the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said in a statement. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by David Gregorio)

