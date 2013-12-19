FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's TV regulator to require offering standalone news channels
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2013 / 5:20 PM / 4 years ago

Canada's TV regulator to require offering standalone news channels

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s broadcast regulator took a step toward bringing more flexibility to cable and satellite television packages on Thursday by requiring distributors to offer their customers news channels on a standalone basis.

The move should benefit Quebecor Inc’s Sun News Network. The conservative news channel in August lost a bid to require all distributors to offer the channel as part of their basic packages.

But on Thursday, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said TV subscribers should at least have the opportunity to subscribe to all domestic news services, either individually or as part in programming bundles. It set a deadline of May 18 for distributors to comply.

The CRTC said the order had grown out of concerns raised at the hearing to consider Sun News Network’s request for “mandatory carriage.” The proceedings illustrated the challenges facing domestic news channels, especially new entrants, the commission said.

The regulator is moving more broadly to allow Canadian television viewers greater freedom to choose to pay only for channels they watch, rather than require them to subscribe to large packages.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.