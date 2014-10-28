CBC wins Canada broadcast rights for 2018 and 2020 Olympics

TORONTO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s public broadcaster said on Tuesday it has won the rights to cover the 2018 and 2020 Olympics with the help of the two private sports broadcasters that have wrestled away its most popular professional sporting assets.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC) said it will broadcast action from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, in parternship with telecom and media companies Rogers Communications Inc and BCE Inc. Rogers and BCE own sports TV networks that compete with each other in Canada.

The CBC has been forced to walk away from some sports coverage in the face cuts made to its budget by the federal government and by the content acquisition moves of Rogers and BCE. Rogers owns the Sportsnet network and BCE owns the TSN network. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)