Bruce Power to resume reactor restart in "few days"

TORONTO, March 19 (Reuters) - Ontario utility Bruce Power expects to resume the start-up of its Unit 2 reactor at the Bruce A nuclear plant within a few days, a spokesman said on Monday, after the newly rebuilt reactor was shut down over the weekend due to a leak.

On Friday, Canada’s nuclear regulator gave Bruce Power the green light to restart Unit 2, which has been offline for more than 15 years.

But the reactor was shut down again early on Saturday, after a moderate leak in a pump system was detected, said Bruce Power spokesman John Peevers.

“As part of our operating procedures we have to return the plant into a shut down state to make the repairs,” he said. “We expect that within the next few days we’ll be back into the start-up process.”

The company said the problem at the 750-megawatt reactor, was quickly isolated and repairs are in progress. The rest of Bruce A was not affected.

“I wouldn’t say it was common, but not entirely unexpected when you’re looking at a reactor that’s been shut down since 1995,” Peevers said. “We anticipated that as we start heating up systems that there are going to be some things that need to be addressed.”

The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission said there was no release to the environment and that no plant workers were affected at the nuclear facility, located on the eastern shore of Lake Huron.

Unit 2 is the first of two completely rebuilt reactors to be restarted at the Bruce A plant. The utility expects to get approval to restart Unit 1 in the coming months.

Rebuilding and starting up the two Candu reactors is expected to cost some C$4.8 billion ($4.8 billion) and should extend the units’ lives by at least 25 years, Bruce Power said.

Both units will go through safety and operational tests before being attached to Ontario’s power grid.

Once the two units are attached, the Bruce A and Bruce B plants will generate a combined 6,300 megawatts of power from eight reactors. The utility now produces about 4,700 megawatts from four units at Bruce B and two units at Bruce A.

Bruce Power is a partnership that includes uranium producer Cameco Corp, TransCanada Corporation and Borealis Infrastructure, an investment firm backed by a retirement trust, along with the Power Workers’ Union and the Society of Energy Professionals.