B.C. introduces measures to boost affordability amid housing anger

VANCOUVER, Feb 16 (Reuters) - British Columbia, under pressure to address the high cost of housing after the average price of a detached home in Vancouver jumped 40 percent last year, introduced new measures on Tuesday aimed at boosting affordability in Canada’s priciest market.

The pledges, including a new higher property transfer tax rate on luxury homes and a plan to require buyers to disclose their nationality, comes as Beijing is increasing its efforts to plug the burgeoning stream of funds flowing out of China.

With the broader economy suffering from a drop in the price of oil and other commodities, housing is one of the few remaining bright spots in Canada’s outlook despite some concerns about a bubble in Vancouver and Toronto.

While Canada does not officially track foreign ownership in housing, people in Vancouver have long blamed Asian investors - first from Hong Kong and Taiwan, and more recently from mainland China - for pushing housing prices out of the reach of locals.

With the average price of a detached home hitting C$1.8 million ($1.3 million) in January, frustrations have reached a fever pitch, sending angry protesters swarming onto the lawns of homes slated for demolition and everyone from tech CEOs to Vancouver’s own mayor calling for measures to slow speculation.

The changes announced by British Columbia Finance Minister Michael de Jong in Tuesday’s provincial budget were seen as a start, but fell short of expectations.

“The luxury tax is a good step forward, but it is too small,” said Iglika Ivanova, an economist with the left-leaning Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives. “It’s not going to discourage speculation or raise any significant amount of money from the speculation that occurs.”

Under the British Columbia measures, new homes under C$750,000 purchased by Canadians or permanent residents will now be exempt from the property transfer tax (PTT), a move the province hopes will spur construction of new affordable housing.

At the same time, the transfer tax applied to the portion of a home valued over C$2 million rises to 3 percent from 2 percent.

The new rate is well below the 12 percent transfer levy charged on properties over 1.5 million pounds ($2.15 million) in London, England, which also faces an affordability crisis, and de Jong made it clear his government is not mulling measures to cool housing prices.

“This budget simply shows the province is drunk on high housing prices,” said Paul Kershaw, a policy professor at the University of British Columbia. “We have to acknowledge that ongoing escalation in housing prices is not a uniform good.”

Still, the province did introduce a plan requiring buyers to identify their nationality when registering property purchases, while corporations and bare trusts buying real estate face new scrutiny on their directors and beneficiaries.

The pledge follows months of increasingly frantic cries from locals for more data on foreign ownership in Vancouver, where real estate agents say buyers with ties to China are the dominant force at the top end of the market.

This flood of money comes despite efforts by Beijing to clamp down on currency outflows. Chinese citizens are only allowed to convert the equivalent of $50,000 a year - well below the C$600,000 down payment on a C$3 million home. ($1 = 1.3872 Canadian dollars; $1 = 0.6990 pound) (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Alan Crosby)