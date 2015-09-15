FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's British Columbia trims 2015-16 budget surplus projection
#Market News
September 15, 2015 / 6:26 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's British Columbia trims 2015-16 budget surplus projection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VANCOUVER, Sept 15 (Reuters) - British Columbia projected a revised budget surplus of C$277 million ($208.82 million) in fiscal 2015-16, down C$7 million on its budget forecast, as the government expects the cost of fighting forest fires in the Western Canadian province to be higher than expected.

The surplus is projected at C$336 million in 2016-17 and C$388 million in 2017-18, both modestly down on its February budget forecast.

$1 = 1.3265 Canadian dollars Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese

