British Columbia lifts 2016-17 budget surplus forecast

Nov 29 (Reuters) - British Columbia expects a 2016-17 budget surplus of C$2.24 billion ($1.67 billion), up from C$1.9 billion it had forecast in September, helped by stronger-than-expected revenue, provincial Finance Minister Michael de Jong said on Tuesday.

Revenue in the Western Canadian province is forecast to improve helped by higher personal income tax revenue and a robust natural resources sector, de Jong, releasing British Columbia's second quarterly report, told reporters.