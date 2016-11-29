FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
British Columbia lifts 2016-17 budget surplus forecast
#Market News
November 29, 2016 / 6:50 PM / 9 months ago

British Columbia lifts 2016-17 budget surplus forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - British Columbia expects a 2016-17 budget surplus of C$2.24 billion ($1.67 billion), up from C$1.9 billion it had forecast in September, helped by stronger-than-expected revenue, provincial Finance Minister Michael de Jong said on Tuesday.

Revenue in the Western Canadian province is forecast to improve helped by higher personal income tax revenue and a robust natural resources sector, de Jong, releasing British Columbia's second quarterly report, told reporters.

$1 = 1.3423 Canadian dollars Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; editing by Diane Craft

