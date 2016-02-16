Canada's British Columbia projects budget surplus, eyes foreign buyers

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Feb 16 (Reuters) - British Columbia on Tuesday projected a budget surplus of C$264 million in fiscal 2016-17, the province’s fourth consecutive balanced budget under the ruling Liberals, and unveiled measures to boost affordability in Vancouver’s hot housing market.

The surplus is projected at C$287 million in 2017-18 and C$373 million in 2018-19, the government said. The revised surplus for 2015-16 is now seen at C$377 million, larger than previously forecast. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Alan Crosby)