FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's British Columbia projects budget surplus in fiscal 2015-16
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 17, 2015 / 9:56 PM / 3 years ago

Canada's British Columbia projects budget surplus in fiscal 2015-16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Feb 17 (Reuters) - British Columbia’s annual budget released on Tuesday projected a budget surplus of C$284 million ($229.35 million) in fiscal 2015-16, the Canadian coastal province’s third consecutive balanced budget under the ruling Liberals.

The surplus is projected at C$376 million in 2016-17 and C$399 million in 2017-18, the government said. The revised surplus for 2014-15 is now seen at C$879 million, larger than previously forecast.

$1 = 1.2383 Canadian dollars Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.