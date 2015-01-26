FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada doesn't need big new round of spending cuts: minister
January 26, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

Canada doesn't need big new round of spending cuts: minister

OTTAWA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian government will be able to balance its budget without a major new program to limit spending, Treasury Board President Tony Clement told reporters on Monday.

“There is no plan for a new deficit reduction action plan similar to the one I engaged in 2011-2012,” said Clement, the cabinet minister responsible for federal government spending. “We’re going to be delivering a budget, and it’ll balance the books.”

He said his department would continue to examine programs to see if there is a way of delivering services at lower cost. (Reporting by Mike De Souza; Writing by Randall Palmer, Editing by Franklin Paul)

