Canada to stop issuing 3-year bonds, may issue more ultra-longs

OTTAWA, March 30 (Reuters) - Canada will stop issuing 3-year bonds in order to concentrate more on the 2- and 5-year sectors, and it may also issue more ultra-long bonds in the coming fiscal year given strong demand and low rates, the Department of Finance said on Monday.

The department laid out its plans in its Debt Management Strategy for 2015-16, the fiscal year which starts on April 1. Normally the document is published as part of the annual federal budget, but the budget has been delayed until next month, after the start of the fiscal year.