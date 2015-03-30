FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada to stop issuing 3-year bonds, may issue more ultra-longs
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2015 / 8:50 PM / 2 years ago

Canada to stop issuing 3-year bonds, may issue more ultra-longs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, March 30 (Reuters) - Canada will stop issuing 3-year bonds in order to concentrate more on the 2- and 5-year sectors, and it may also issue more ultra-long bonds in the coming fiscal year given strong demand and low rates, the Department of Finance said on Monday.

The department laid out its plans in its Debt Management Strategy for 2015-16, the fiscal year which starts on April 1. Normally the document is published as part of the annual federal budget, but the budget has been delayed until next month, after the start of the fiscal year.

Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.