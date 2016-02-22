Canada posts narrower budget surplus in December

TORONTO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian government posted a slightly narrower budget surplus in December compared to the year before as an increase in program expenses offset higher revenue, the Finance Department said on Monday.

Canada showed a surplus of C$2.2 billion ($1.61 billion) in December, compared to a surplus of C$2.4 billion in December 2014. For the fiscal year that began in April, the government turned a surplus of C$3.2 billion, compared to a deficit of about C$900 million reported in the same period of 2014-15.

($1 = 1.3691 Canadian dollars)