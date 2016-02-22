FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada posts narrower budget surplus in December
February 22, 2016 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

Canada posts narrower budget surplus in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian government posted a slightly narrower budget surplus in December compared to the year before as an increase in program expenses offset higher revenue, the Finance Department said on Monday.

Canada showed a surplus of C$2.2 billion ($1.61 billion) in December, compared to a surplus of C$2.4 billion in December 2014. For the fiscal year that began in April, the government turned a surplus of C$3.2 billion, compared to a deficit of about C$900 million reported in the same period of 2014-15.

($1 = 1.3691 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson

