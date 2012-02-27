FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Next Canada budget won't give full details of cuts
February 27, 2012

Next Canada budget won't give full details of cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian government’s next budget will not contain exact details of how Ottawa intends to carry out a series of spending cuts, a government official told Reuters on Monday.

The ruling Conservatives had said the budget - expected in late March or early April - would unveil a program of cuts amounting to between 5 and 10 percent of spending in dozens of federal departments.

“Don’t expect the budget to have full details of every cut,” the official said. “There will be a general accounting of the cuts but the details will follow later.”

