Canada says will act on housing market if needed

OTTAWA, April 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s government is monitoring the housing and mortgage market and will take action as necessary, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Thursday.

Flaherty made his remarks after unveiling legislation to give Canada’s banking regulator oversight powers on the federal housing agency for the first time in a bid to minimize risk in the heated domestic housing market.

“We continue to monitor the housing and mortgage market and we will take action as necessary,” he told reporters.