OTTAWA, March 22 Private sector forecasts underpinning the
federal budget released on Wednesday (in percent unless otherwise indicated):
2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2016–2021
Real GDP growth
Budget 2016 1.4 2.2 2.2 2.0 1.9 – –
2016 Fall Update 1.4 2.1 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.9 1.8
Budget 2017 1.3 1.9 2.0 1.7 1.7 1.8 1.7
GDP inflation
Budget 2016 0.9 2.4 2.1 2.1 2.1 – –
2016 Fall Update 0.6 2.2 1.8 2.1 2.0 2.1 1.8
Budget 2017 0.6 2.1 2.0 1.8 2.1 2.0 1.8
Nominal GDP growth
Budget 2016 2.3 4.6 4.3 4.2 4.1 – –
2016 Fall Update 2.0 4.3 3.7 4.0 3.9 4.0 3.7
Budget 2017 2.0 4.1 4.0 3.5 3.8 3.8 3.5
Nominal GDP level (billions of dollars)
Budget 2016 2,033 2,126 2,218 2,310 2,404 – –
2016 Fall Update 2,026 2,114 2,191 2,279 2,368 2,463 –
Budget 2017 2,025 2,109 2,194 2,271 2,357 2,447 –
Difference between 2016 Fall update and Budget 2017
-1 -5 3 -8 -11 -16 -6
3-month treasury bill rate
Budget 2016 0.5 0.7 1.6 2.4 2.7 – –
2016 Fall Update 0.5 0.6 1.0 1.6 1.9 2.4 1.3
Budget 2017 0.5 0.6 0.9 1.4 1.8 2.3 1.2
10-year government bond rate
Budget 2016 1.6 2.3 3.0 3.4 3.6 – –
2016 Fall Update 1.2 1.6 2.1 2.5 2.8 3.3 2.2
Budget 2017 1.3 1.8 2.3 2.7 3.0 3.3 2.4
