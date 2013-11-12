FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada is open to talk about Hibernia stake - finance minister
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2013 / 9:26 PM / 4 years ago

Canada is open to talk about Hibernia stake - finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDMONTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canada is open to talks about what to do with its 8.5 percent stake in the Hibernia offshore oil project, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Tuesday.

“Certainly we’re open to discussions about Hibernia,” Flaherty told reporters in Edmonton. He declined to say when the government might sell its stake and how much such a sale might raise.

Along the with Canadian government, the other partners in Hibernia are: Suncor Energy Inc, with 20 percent; Exxon Mobil Corp, with 33.125 percent; Chevron Corp, with 26.875 percent; Murphy Oil Corp with 6.5 percent and Statoil with 5 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.