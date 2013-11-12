Canada's Flaherty: Will intervene in housing market if necessary

EDMONTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s government will clamp down again on the housing market if necessary to prevent a bubble forming, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Tuesday.

“We have to watch out for bubbles - always - in markets around the world, including our own Canadian residential real estate market, which we keep a sharp eye on. And I’ve intervened four times in the last several years and I’ll intervene again if I have to,” Flaherty told a business audience in Edmonton.

Flaherty has intervened four times since 2008, each time to tighten mortgage restrictions.