Canada sets Nov 12 for fall fiscal update
November 6, 2014 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

Canada sets Nov 12 for fall fiscal update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian government will deliver its fall economic and fiscal update on Nov. 12, Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Thursday.

The government last week announced C$26.76 billion ($23.47 billion) in family tax cuts and benefits over six years .

The fall update will take that into account as well as new data since the February budget. Prime Minister Stephen Harper said the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2015 would show a small deficit and the following year a small surplus. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
