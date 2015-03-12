Canada 2014/15 budget cap a little more than C$2 bln -Harper

March 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s federal budget will show a deficit of just over C$2 billion ($1.6 billion) in the current fiscal year and will be balanced in the year starting April 1, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.

“Last year we had a deficit of only a little over C$5 billion, which was much less than we anticipated. This year, we’re coming in at a little over C$2 billion, and of course in the year to come, 2015/16, we will balance the budget in Canada, and we are doing this years ahead of virtually any other developed nation,” Harper said in an appearance in Saskatchewan.