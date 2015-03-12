FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada 2014/15 budget cap a little more than C$2 bln -Harper
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 12, 2015 / 8:50 PM / 3 years ago

Canada 2014/15 budget cap a little more than C$2 bln -Harper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s federal budget will show a deficit of just over C$2 billion ($1.6 billion) in the current fiscal year and will be balanced in the year starting April 1, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.

“Last year we had a deficit of only a little over C$5 billion, which was much less than we anticipated. This year, we’re coming in at a little over C$2 billion, and of course in the year to come, 2015/16, we will balance the budget in Canada, and we are doing this years ahead of virtually any other developed nation,” Harper said in an appearance in Saskatchewan.

$1=$1.27 Canadian Reporting by Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.