FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
No new big spending or short-term stimulus in Canada fiscal update -report
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 3:20 PM / 10 months ago

No new big spending or short-term stimulus in Canada fiscal update -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OTTAWA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian government's fiscal update next week is not expected to include major new spending and will not be focused on short-term stimulus measures, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported on Thursday.

The story, which cited unnamed sources, said the update will include measures aimed at rolling out the next phase of the government's infrastructure spending plan.

The update from Canada's Finance Department, due on Tuesday, will partly respond to recommendations made last week by an advisory council, the report said.

The recommendations include creating an infrastructure development bank, an agency to increase foreign investment in Canada and increasing immigration.

The fall fiscal update typically updates the government's economic and budgetary forecasts. Next week's update will go beyond that to include new policy measures, the report said.

The budget released by the one-year-old Liberal government last March forecast a deficit of C$29.4 billion ($21.96 billion) in the current fiscal year as it aimed to revive the economy with infrastructure spending.

The budget laid out a plan to invest C$60 billion in infrastructure spending over 10 years, with an initial phase of C$11.9 billion over five years. Infrastructure is expected to be a major component of the update, according to the Globe.

($1 = 1.3385 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.