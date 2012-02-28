FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's spending already lean before budget cuts
February 28, 2012 / 5:25 PM / 6 years ago

Canada's spending already lean before budget cuts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OTTAWA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Canadian government spending for the coming fiscal year is expected to be tightly controlled even before the implementation of planned budget cuts aimed at reducing the deficit, official figures released on Tuesday showed.

Ottawa’s initial estimates are that total budgetary spending will decline 3 percent to C$251.9 billion ($251.9 billion) in the fiscal year starting April 1, from C$259.6 billion in the current fiscal year.

The comparison is made between what are called the “Main Estimates” for this year and all the estimates, including supplementary ones made during the year, for 2011-12.

“For 2012-13, the Main Estimates do not include deficit reduction action plan measures. Additional requirements for initiatives included in the 2012 budget are presented through Supplementary Estimates,” the Treasury Board document said.

The government plans to eliminate the deficit by 2015-16, and is undergoing a systematic review of all federal operations with a view to cutting of 5 to 10 percent in departmental spending. The cuts will exclude debt servicing costs as well as transfer payments to provinces and individuals.

Finance Minister Jim Flaherty is expected to unveil his annual budget at the end of March or the beginning of April. A government official said on Monday that it would provide a general accounting of planned cuts though not full details.

The estimates released on Tuesday show expected transfer payments in 2012-13 of C$154.7 billion, operating and capital spending of C$68.4 billion and public debt charges of C$28.9 billion.

