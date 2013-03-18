FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada budget to show revenues C$2.1 bln lower than expected
#Market News
March 18, 2013 / 2:41 PM / 5 years ago

Canada budget to show revenues C$2.1 bln lower than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, March 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian government’s budget this Thursday will assume 3.3 percent growth in nominal gross domestic product this year, down from a previous estimate of 4 percent, resulting in C$2.1 billion less revenue, a government official said on Monday.

The outlook for real GDP is also weaker and is now seen at 1.6 percent compared with 2.0 percent previously, said the official, who declined to be named.

The federal government bases its fiscal projections on the average forecast of private sector economists. Finance Minister Jim Flaherty met with the economists last week but did not divulge their numbers.

