Canada says budget focus on infrastructure, manufacturers, skills
March 19, 2013 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

Canada says budget focus on infrastructure, manufacturers, skills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, March 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s annual budget will focus on infrastructure, helping manufacturers, and better aligning training to the skills employers need, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Tuesday.

“As we put the final touches on this year’s plan, it is important to note that jobs and the economy remain our government’s top priority,” Flaherty wrote in a letter to the Conservative caucus ahead of Thursday’s budget release.

“We will do more” on infrastructure, he said, without specifying if infrastructure spending would be higher than in the last budget. He also said “there is more we can do and will do to support” manufacturers and processors.

