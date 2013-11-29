FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada Sept budget gap jumps on Alberta flood aid
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2013 / 4:00 PM / 4 years ago

Canada Sept budget gap jumps on Alberta flood aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The cost of helping Alberta recover from floods in July helped boost the federal budget deficit in September to C$3.84 billion ($3.62 billion) from C$2.23 billion a year earlier, the Finance Department said on Friday.

The government recorded a C$2.8 billion liability for the Alberta disaster assistance, and a C$0.7 billion gain on the sale of 30 million shares of General Motors Co stock which it had acquired as part of a bailout in the recession.

“Absent the impact of these two one-time factors, the deficit for September 2013 would have been C$1.7 billion,” the department said in its Fiscal Monitor.

The September figure also marked an increase from August’s deficit of C$2.30 billion.

For April to September, the first half of the fiscal year, the deficit grew to C$10.69 billion from C$9.43 billion. Without September’s two one-time factors, this would have been C$8.6 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.