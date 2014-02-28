FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada posts December budget surplus of C$1.15 bln
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 4 years ago

Canada posts December budget surplus of C$1.15 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* December budget surplus C$1.15 bln

* April-Dec deficit narrows to C$12.70 bln vs yr-ago C$14.35 bln

OTTAWA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s federal budget registered a surplus in December 2013 of C$1.15 billion ($987 million), reflecting a strong increase in revenues from most sources, the Department of Finance said on Friday in a monthly report.

The monthly balance was the first surplus since June of last year and an improvement from the C$732 million deficit in December 2012 and the C$614 million deficit in November 2013.

In the April-December 2013 period, the budget deficit narrowed to C$12.70 billion from C$14.35 billion in the same period of 2012.

In December, the government saw revenues jump by C$1.7 billion, or 7.9 percent, with personal income tax revenues up 2.4 percent and corporate income tax up 7.1 percent. Program expenses rose by a smaller C$0.1 billion, or 0.5 percent.

In the nine-month period, revenues increased by C$7.5 billion, or 4.1 percent, while program expenses climbed C$6.2 billion, or 3.5 percent.

In the federal budget presented on Feb 11, the Conservative government estimated a budget deficit of C$16.6 billion in the fiscal year ending March 31. It saw the gap shrinking to C$2.9 billion in 2014-15 and a surplus of C$6.4 billion in 2015-16.

All the budget balances include a C$3 billion contingency fund to safeguard against unexpected shocks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.