FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Harper confident of budget balance despite cheap oil
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2014 / 6:51 PM / 3 years ago

Canada's Harper confident of budget balance despite cheap oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The sharp decline in oil prices should not prevent Canada’s Conservative government from balancing its budget next fiscal year, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.

He noted that the federal government does not get direct royalties from oil companies, though it does receive corporate taxes; and he said Finance Minister Joe Oliver had provided for cheap oil in the fall economic and fiscal update he presented on Nov. 12.

“This has a complex effect upon the economy, complex effect upon ultimately our federal finances, but for greater assurance, in the fall federal fiscal update the minister of finance made considerable allowance for additional uncertainty generated by the fall in oil price, so we remain very confident that the budget will be in balance next year,” Harper told a televised news conference in Markham, Ontario. (Reporting by Randall Palmer and Leah Schnurr; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.