Canada pushing back budget to April due to market instability
#Market News
January 15, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 3 years ago

Canada pushing back budget to April due to market instability

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CALGARY, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian government will unveil its budget this year later than it usually does, waiting at least until April because of market volatility, Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Thursday.

“Given the current market instability, I will not bring forward our budget earlier than April. We need all the information we can obtain before finalizing our decisions,” Oliver said in the text of a speech he was giving in Calgary.

The federal budget is usually introduced in February or March, occasionally as early as January, given that the fiscal year starts on April 1. But lower oil prices have made it tricky to predict government revenues and what the economy will do.

“Given the current volatility, there is no consensus about how low will prices fall and how long will they stay there,” Oliver said. “Nevertheless, every knowledgeable person I have spoken to believes, and history tells us, that prices will eventually move well above current level.”

He said lower oil prices create both benefits and difficulties for the Canadian economy. Among the benefits are enhanced consumption and savings. Canadian manufacturing and transportation companies are also made more competitive by lower energy costs and the cheaper Canadian dollar. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Writing by Randall Palmer; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
