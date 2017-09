OTTAWA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver on Monday insisted that the government would balance the next year’s budget despite falling oil prices and said the country’s economy would outperform most of its rivals.

Oliver, pressed by opposition legislators about the state of the economy, also told the House of Commons that the manufacturing sector would be helped by the slumping price of crude oil. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Alan Crosby)