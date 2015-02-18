Canada's Oliver allows for possible budget after April

OTTAWA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver on Wednesday allowed for the possibility that the federal budget for the fiscal year that starts on April 1 could come in May, noting his earlier statement only said it would not come before April.

“It could come after April, but that’s not a change of what I said earlier,” Oliver told reporters after a weekly meeting of the Conservative caucus in Parliament.

The budget normally comes in February and March, and Oliver announced on Jan. 15 that oil market volatility meant he would postpone the budget until April or later.. He said on Wednesday that prices were somewhat less volatile than before but that did not change budget timing.