Canada sets budget for April 21, delayed by oil price fall
#Market News
April 2, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

Canada sets budget for April 21, delayed by oil price fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s election-year federal budget, delayed to gauge the economic damage that low oil prices will have in the country, will be delivered on April 21, Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Thursday.

The finance minister normally unveils the budget in February or March, ahead of the April 1 start to the fiscal year, but Oliver put it off to have a better sense of where oil prices would end up and their effect on the economy and the budget. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Writing by Randall Palmer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

