OTTAWA, April 1 (Reuters) - Canada’s Finance Minister Joe Oliver will announce the date of the federal budget on Thursday, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Oliver is due to speak in Toronto at 9:00 am ET (1300 GMT) on Thursday. While the budget is normally released earlier in the year, Oliver had postponed it due to the volatility in the price of oil, a major export for Canada. (Reporting by Ottawa bureau)