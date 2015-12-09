FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada PM says will see if can stick to budget deficit target
December 9, 2015 / 10:11 PM / 2 years ago

Canada PM says will see if can stick to budget deficit target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday his government would see if it could stick to its target for budget deficits but stressed he would do what was necessary and responsible to attain the desired level of economic growth.

Trudeau, who also expressed concern about the recent decline in crude prices, won an election in October after promising to limit budget deficits to a maximum of C$10 billion ($7.4 billion) a year.

($1=$1.36 Canadian)

Reporting by David Ljunggren and Randall Palmer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

