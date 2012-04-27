FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's 11-month budget deficit C$14.5 bln
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2012 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

Canada's 11-month budget deficit C$14.5 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* February surplus C$1.48 bln

* April-Feb deficit C$14.5 bln vs yr-ago C$28.3 bln

OTTAWA, April 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s federal budget was in surplus in February, and the budget deficit for the first 11 months of the 2011-12 fiscal year was more than C$10 billion ($10.2 billion) less than the government has projected for the entire year.

The Department of Finance’s monthly fiscal monitor showed a surplus of C$1.48 billion in February. That compares with a deficit of C$592 million in the same month last year. The January surplus was C$1.72 billion.

For the period from April 2011 to February the shortfall totaled C$14.5 billion, down from C$28.3 billion in the same period a year earlier.

In its March 29 budget, the Conservative government forecast a shortfall of C$24.9 billion for the year 2011-12, or 1.5 percent of gross domestic product, and a return to surplus in 2015-16.

Those estimates include a C$3 billion cushion for risk.

In February, expenditures fell 3.6 percent from a year earlier, a drop attributed mainly to lower operating expenses. Revenues increased 5.2 percent on an increase in corporate and personal income taxes.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.