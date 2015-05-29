Canada March budget deficit shrinks from year earlier

OTTAWA, May 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian government had a budget deficit of C$2.99 billion ($2.40 billion) for March, smaller than the year-earlier deficit, as revenues rose, the finance department said on Friday.

The deficit in March of last year was C$6.66 billion. For the April to March 2014-15 fiscal year, the government posted a surplus of C$2.94 billion, compared with a C$11.42 billion deficit the year before.

Revenues in March were C$29.01 billion, a C$4.57 billion increase from March 2014.