Canada March budget deficit shrinks from year earlier
May 29, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 2 years ago

Canada March budget deficit shrinks from year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, May 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian government had a budget deficit of C$2.99 billion ($2.40 billion) for March, smaller than the year-earlier deficit, as revenues rose, the finance department said on Friday.

The deficit in March of last year was C$6.66 billion. For the April to March 2014-15 fiscal year, the government posted a surplus of C$2.94 billion, compared with a C$11.42 billion deficit the year before.

Revenues in March were C$29.01 billion, a C$4.57 billion increase from March 2014.

$1=$1.2482 Canadian Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Peter Galloway

