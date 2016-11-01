FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
Canada to increase infrastructure spending as growth lags
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 7:30 PM / in 10 months

Canada to increase infrastructure spending as growth lags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canada will ramp up its spending on infrastructure projects by an extra C$81 billion ($60.49 billion) over the next 12 years in a bid to revitalize an economy struggling with sub-par growth, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Tuesday.

The extra money means Canada's Liberal government - trying to deal with a prolonged oil slump that has slashed revenues - is committed to pouring a total of C$187 billion into infrastructure between now and 2027/28. In March, it had promised to spend C$120 billion over the next decade.

$1 = 1.3391 Canadian dollars Reporting by David Ljunggren; With additional reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Paul Simao

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.