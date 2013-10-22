FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Flaherty sees big fiscal impact from floods, rail crash
October 22, 2013 / 6:06 PM / 4 years ago

Canada's Flaherty sees big fiscal impact from floods, rail crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Floods in Alberta and a major rail crash in Quebec will have a fiscal impact of billions of dollars on Canada’s budget figures for this year, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Tuesday.

Speaking after the release of final budget data for 2012-13, which posted a much smaller deficit than forecast in his March budget, Flaherty said he did not see the possibility of balancing the budget in 2014, but still expected to balance the budget in 2015.

He also said he would be delivering his regular fall economic update “in a month or so.”

