WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 31 (Reuters) - The western Canadian province of Manitoba on Tuesday forecast a C$911 million ($694.84 million) deficit for its 2016-17 budget.

The budget is the first since Brian Pallister’s Progressive Conservatives won last month’s election in the province, where the economy is built around manufacturing, farming and mining. ($1 = 1.3111 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, editing by G Crosse)