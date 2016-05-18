FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Manitoba says 2015-16 deficit bigger than expected
May 18, 2016 / 7:20 PM / a year ago

Manitoba says 2015-16 deficit bigger than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 18 (Reuters) - The projected 2015-16 core budget deficit for the Canadian province of Manitoba has grown to C$1.012 billion ($779.06 million), 52 percent higher than forecast in March, the province’s new finance minister said on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Cameron Friesen, part of the right-leaning Progressive Conservative government elected last month, said he will present the new government’s first budget on May 31.

$1 = 1.2990 Canadian dollars Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

