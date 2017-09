WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 30 (Reuters) - The western Canadian province of Manitoba forecast on Thursday a C$422 million ($349.40 million) deficit for its 2015-16 budget, its seventh straight annual deficit.

Manitoba, a flood-prone province whose economy depends on farming, manufacturing and mining, projected spending at C$15.535 billion, up 1.9 percent from 2014-15. ($1 = 1.2078 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Rod Nickel; editing by G Crosse and Jeffrey Hodgson)