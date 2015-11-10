FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada finance minister plans update by year-end
November 10, 2015

Canada finance minister plans update by year-end

OTTAWA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Tuesday he intends to deliver an economic and fiscal update before the end of the year, though he did not yet have an exact date.

Morneau said it was no surprise that a report released by the country’s parliamentary budget watchdog earlier on Tuesday had been somewhat more pessimistic than its previous one, although he said it does not form part of the finance department’s formal analysis.

Asked by reporters about potential federal government aid to plane-maker Bombardier, Morneau said it had not yet been discussed by the cabinet. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)

