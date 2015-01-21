FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 21, 2015 / 3:31 PM / 3 years ago

Canada's Oliver reaffirms balanced budget goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver reaffirmed a goal to balance the budget in the upcoming fiscal year.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Oliver said Canada had taken aggressive stimulative measures in past years that had led to big deficits, but added that the goal was always to bring the budget back into balance.

“We are going to be in balance this fiscal year,” Oliver said, referring to the upcoming 2015/16 budget that is due to be released in April. (Reporting by Noah Barkin)

