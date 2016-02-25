Ontario debt issuance turns the corner as deficit narrows

TORONTO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ontario’s debt issuance has turned the corner and is expected to fall for a second straight year in 2016-17 as improved economic growth and asset sales help reduce funding needs and keep the province on track for a balanced budget.

The province expects to borrow C$26.4 billion ($19.50 billion) in 2016-17, C$3.7 billion less than 2015-16, Ontario’s government said in the budget it presented on Thursday. Further reduction is expected in 2017-18.

Lower issuance reduces growth in the province’s debt burden. Worries about elevated debt were partly responsible for the province’s credit downgrade by Standard & Poor’s to A+ from AA- in July last year.

Net debt is expected to rise to C$308.3 billion in 2016-17, but stabilize at 39.6 percent of gross domestic product before declining in the following two years.

Important for bond investors, the province has maintained commitment to balance its budget in 2017-18.

For sure, borrowing costs for the province have risen together with broader pressure on credit markets amid financial turmoil at the start of 2016.

The difference between the yield on the province’s 10-year bond and the yield on the equivalent maturity Government of Canada benchmark has widened more than 30 basis points since July to 111 basis points. Its recent peak was 113 basis points on Feb. 11.

However, the province’s bonds have outperformed those of oil reliant provinces that carry a lower debt load, such as Alberta.

In a reversal of fortune, Ontario expects real GDP to rise 2.2 percent in 2016, outpacing national growth, helped by a reduction in energy costs, while a weaker Canadian dollar supports the province’s deep manufacturing sector.

Moreover, much of the additional borrowing will help fund an ambitious public infrastructure program, investing more than C$137 billion over the next 10 years.

“Markets are optimistic on how that money is going to be spent and the economic potential it can produce in the future,” said Michael Dolega, senior economist at TD Bank Group.