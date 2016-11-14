FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Ontario sees C$4.3 bln 2016-17 deficit, plans to help new home buyers
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2016 / 6:15 PM / 9 months ago

Ontario sees C$4.3 bln 2016-17 deficit, plans to help new home buyers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Canada's most populous province expects to run a deficit of C$4.3 billion ($3.17 billion)in the 2016-17 fiscal year, the Liberal government said in a budget update on Monday, in line with the deficit it had estimated in February.

Ontario, which accounts for about 40 percent of Canada's economy, maintained its promise to have a balanced budget in 2017-18 and expects to remain in balance the year after. It has run a deficit every year since 2008-09, when the financial crisis hurt the global economy. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.