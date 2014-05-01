FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ontario gov't unveils budget but opposition support not clear
May 1, 2014 / 8:36 PM / 3 years ago

Ontario gov't unveils budget but opposition support not clear

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 1 (Reuters) - Ontario’s minority Liberal government unveiled a budget on Thursday projecting a larger-than-forecast 2014-15 deficit but it was not clear whether it would get enough opposition support to pass and avoid a snap election for premier Kathleen Wynne.

Ontario will run a deficit of C$12.5 billion ($11.39 billion) in the 2014-15 fiscal year as it aims to return to a balanced budget by 2017-18, according to the budget presented by Finance Minister Charles Sousa on Thursday.

With just 48 seats in the 107-seat Ontario legislature, Wynne’s Liberals need the support of at least one opposition party to pass the budget and avert an automatic election.

$1 = 1.0976 Canadian Dollars Reporting by Leah Schnurr and Cameron French; Editing by James Dalgleish; Editing by James Dalgleish

