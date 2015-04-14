FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ontario to unveil 2015-16 budget on April 23
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 14, 2015 / 2:50 PM / 2 years ago

Ontario to unveil 2015-16 budget on April 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 14 (Reuters) - The government of Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, will unveil its budget on April 23, and said it remains on course to balance its books by 2017-18.

The province’s finance minister, Charles Sousa, said in a statement on Tuesday that the 2015-16 budget will balance investments needed to create jobs with moves needed to shrink the deficit. For the 2014-15 fiscal year ended March 31, the deficit is expected to be C$10.9 billion ($8.76 billion).

$1=$1.245 Canadian Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.