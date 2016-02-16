FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Ontario province to present budget Feb. 25
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 16, 2016 / 8:56 PM / in 2 years

Canada's Ontario province to present budget Feb. 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa said on Tuesday he will unveil the provincial budget on Feb. 25.

Canada’s most populous province said in November it expects a smaller budget deficit in the current fiscal year than previously thought, helped by the initial public offering of utility Hydro One Ltd.

Ontario, which accounts for about 40 percent of Canada’s economy, said late last year it expects to run a deficit of C$7.52 billion ($5.66 billion) in the 2015-16 fiscal year, and has promised a balanced budget in 2017-18. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Bill Rigby)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.