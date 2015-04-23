FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ontario gov't pledges smaller deficits, labor unrest seen
April 23, 2015 / 8:16 PM / 2 years ago

Ontario gov't pledges smaller deficits, labor unrest seen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 23 (Reuters) - Ontario’s Liberal government trimmed its projected budget deficits for the next two years as it unveiled a budget that seeks cost savings in education and health care, an attempt at austerity that could set the stage for labor unrest across the province.

Canada’s most populous province, which accounts for about 40 percent of the country’s economy, will run a deficit of C$8.5 billion ($7.00 billion) in the 2015-2016 fiscal year as it aims to return to balanced books by 2017-2018, according to the budget presented by Finance Minister Charles Sousa on Thursday.

$1 = 1.2146 Canadian dollars Reporting by Andrea Hopkins and Solarina Ho; Editing by Bernard Orr

